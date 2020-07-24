Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 135,100 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.10% of NetApp worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 111,599 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

