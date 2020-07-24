Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,068.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,461.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,370.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

