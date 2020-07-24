Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 66,000 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.20% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

