Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 105,500 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 38.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FOX by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 73.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in FOX by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in FOX by 11.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,100,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.