Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

QRTEA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.33. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

