QunQun (QUN) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $10.39 and $51.55. In the last week, QunQun has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044100 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.80 or 0.05314910 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003015 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00056899 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00020449 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00016897 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.