Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Quixant (LON:QXT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

QXT opened at GBX 115 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Quixant has a 1-year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.30 ($3.90). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.06. The company has a market cap of $76.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27.

In other news, insider Michael Peagram bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,229.63).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

