Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $151.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DGX. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

DGX opened at $127.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

