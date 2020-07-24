Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

QLGN opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.52. Qualigen has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

