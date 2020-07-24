Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $207.44

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $207.44 and last traded at $206.29, with a volume of 321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.76 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total transaction of $2,691,463.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,354 shares of company stock worth $4,667,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

