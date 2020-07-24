Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.80

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.80 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $111,086,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 24,274.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,495,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,007 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $86,280,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,343.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,924,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,235 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

