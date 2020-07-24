Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for People Corp Issued By Cormark (CVE:PEO)

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for People in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$58.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.70 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of People from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on People from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Desjardins cut People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.00 million and a PE ratio of -159.52. People has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.33.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

