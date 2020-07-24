Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UDR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:UDR opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

