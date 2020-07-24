Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Lifted by Analyst

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Subsea 7 in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.85. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

