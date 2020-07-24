Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

SEI Investments stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 75.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

