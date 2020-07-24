Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,275,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SEI Investments by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 244,428 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 556.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 233,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 197,979 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 270,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 128,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

