Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Boosted by KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.