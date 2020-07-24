Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $86.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in PACCAR by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,869 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 765,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,551,000 after acquiring an additional 342,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in PACCAR by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,450 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

