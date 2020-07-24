Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Raised by Analyst

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3,682.0% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.5% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

