Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mercantile Bank Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 517.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

