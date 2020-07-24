Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $729.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 3.55. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.43 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

