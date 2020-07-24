Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.