Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Increased by Analyst

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLPH. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,303,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth $21,279,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth $20,172,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,243,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth $17,399,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.