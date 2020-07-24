Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%.

CSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NYSE:CSL opened at $120.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

