Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.38.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $274.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.31. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $280.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

