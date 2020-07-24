Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Dover by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Dover by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Dover by 634.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after buying an additional 320,123 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

