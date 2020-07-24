Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Synchrony Financial Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. UBS Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104,912 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

