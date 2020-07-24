Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Increased by Analyst

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

Shares of DG stock opened at $191.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

