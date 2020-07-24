Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

CNK stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 48,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,523 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 54,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

