Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $8.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LOW. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

LOW stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

