Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Increased by SVB Leerink

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEVA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Shares of TEVA opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after buying an additional 8,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,659,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,329,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,306,000 after buying an additional 4,729,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,077,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,617,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after buying an additional 1,087,530 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

