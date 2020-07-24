Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Sunoco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Sunoco stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 197,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.