Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.32 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.85.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$13.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.98. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$13.84.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total value of C$343,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 507,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,606,731.20. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$4,885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,759,347.06. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,600 shares of company stock worth $6,305,802.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

