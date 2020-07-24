Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Increased by US Capital Advisors

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Shares of PXD opened at $100.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

