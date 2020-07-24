Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $270.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.23.

Moody’s stock opened at $288.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $296.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $1,842,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 55.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

