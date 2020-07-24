Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Increased by Analyst

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Shares of KMB opened at $147.33 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.36. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.