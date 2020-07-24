Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $91.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLOP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

GLOP stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $204.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 243,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

