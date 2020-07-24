Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,586,000 after buying an additional 118,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,875,000 after acquiring an additional 509,609 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,973 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,396,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,284,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

