Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Lowered by Analyst

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy exploration company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

Shares of EOG opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

