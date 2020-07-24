Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a report released on Sunday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

EBAY opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59,062 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,348 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

