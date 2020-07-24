Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for WPX Energy Inc Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for WPX Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPX. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in WPX Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 429.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 94,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WPX Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,867,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,883,000 after purchasing an additional 366,025 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 58,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

