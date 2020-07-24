Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for State Auto Financial Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of State Auto Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Auto Financial’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Sidoti started coverage on State Auto Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $741.05 million, a PE ratio of 141.08 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other news, CEO Michael Larocco acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 18,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $377,899.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 132,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,494.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,611 shares of company stock valued at $892,423. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 49.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 72.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

