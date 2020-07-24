Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIGI. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $57.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director William M. Rue acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

