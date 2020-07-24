Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Issued By Piper Sandler

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNX. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

NYSE CNX opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.55. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 606.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 159,635 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CNX Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.