Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Retail Properties of America in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,053,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,126,000 after buying an additional 2,887,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $35,683,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,024,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 1,546,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 925.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,152,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 1,039,860 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

