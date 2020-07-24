Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Loblaw Companies Ltd Issued By Desjardins (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on L. CIBC dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.74. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$59.01 and a 52-week high of C$77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.18 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

