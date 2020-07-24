Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Endeavour Mining Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$362.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.72 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.40.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$33.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.29. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.97. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$36.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 12,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.58, for a total transaction of C$390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,077 shares in the company, valued at C$4,987,248.66. Also, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total value of C$846,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,085,429.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,880 shares of company stock worth $2,573,189.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

