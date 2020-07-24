Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million.

REXR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,591,000 after buying an additional 288,724 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,918,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,049,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,315,000 after buying an additional 1,169,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,398,000 after buying an additional 592,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after buying an additional 252,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

