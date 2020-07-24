Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visteon in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

NYSE:VC opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. Visteon has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 274,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,611 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Visteon by 22.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,926,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 120.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 522,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,061,000 after acquiring an additional 284,998 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

