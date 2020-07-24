Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Cut by Capital One Financial

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70).

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

HP stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,762,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.